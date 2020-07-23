DAD Chain Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (DAD)

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, DAD Chain has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DAD Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD Chain has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045310 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $545.18 or 0.05681547 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002924 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00057499 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031337 BTC.

DAD Chain (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain . DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one . The official message board for DAD Chain is medium.com/@dad_chain

DAD Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

