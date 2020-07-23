Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.5% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 38,462.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,521 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $141,809,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Danaher by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Danaher by 21.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,778,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,630,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.04. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $197.18. The company has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.73.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.