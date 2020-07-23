Day & Ennis LLC Acquires 546 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.4% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 92,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,696,381. The company has a market capitalization of $205.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.67. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

