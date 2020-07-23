Day & Ennis LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $494,229,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 29.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,930,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,194,000 after buying an additional 1,559,259 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Southern by 4,124.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,269,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,746,000 after buying an additional 1,239,719 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Southern by 43.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,563 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Southern by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,484,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,954,000 after acquiring an additional 943,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SO traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 116,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.90.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $3,227,590. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

