Day & Ennis LLC Sells 70 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Day & Ennis LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.28.

LMT traded up $12.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,682. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $372.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

