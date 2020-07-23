DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) Trading Down 13.3%

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI)’s stock price fell 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.11, 22,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 761,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DMPI. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.69.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI)

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

