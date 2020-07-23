Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Brightworth

Brightworth boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for 0.9% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

NYSE:DEO traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,801. The firm has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.68. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

