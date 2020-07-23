Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Position Increased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.11% of Dollar General worth $53,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Dollar General by 126.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,462,000 after buying an additional 6,181,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,983,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 25,893.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,093 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 398,765.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,431,000 after purchasing an additional 976,975 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 308.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,179,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,038,000 after purchasing an additional 890,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.21.

NYSE:DG traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.34. The stock had a trading volume of 78,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $194.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

