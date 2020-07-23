Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the period. Dover comprises 0.7% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $118,840,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dover by 1,710.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after acquiring an additional 532,863 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth $36,470,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,458,000 after purchasing an additional 409,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dover by 26.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,106,000 after buying an additional 320,123 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Shares of DOV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.39. 13,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,009. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

