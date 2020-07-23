Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,546 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duluth were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duluth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 95.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Duluth by 19.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

DLTH traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.62. 30,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,420. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Duluth Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $223.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.27 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Duluth from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

