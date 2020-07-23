Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 87,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,789,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 158,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.28.

LMT traded down $2.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $391.11. The stock had a trading volume of 39,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $109.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $372.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.35. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

