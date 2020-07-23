Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.96. 115,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,731,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

