Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $124.95. 41,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,517. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.81 and a 200 day moving average of $120.20. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $125.13.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

