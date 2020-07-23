Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 88,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.84. 162,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,071,564. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.69. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

