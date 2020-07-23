Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 466.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,240,000 after purchasing an additional 146,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,317,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 23.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,570,000 after purchasing an additional 289,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 987,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,245,000 after purchasing an additional 151,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.86.

ZBRA stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,717. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $279.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.06 and a 200 day moving average of $233.21.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,823.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 1,029 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.17, for a total value of $238,902.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.