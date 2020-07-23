Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

COST traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $327.91. 41,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,382. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $331.49. The company has a market capitalization of $145.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

