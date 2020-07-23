Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $255.92. The stock had a trading volume of 37,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,820. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $173.12 and a one year high of $264.97. The firm has a market cap of $151.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

