Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,973 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $181.11. The company had a trading volume of 462,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,824,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.97 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Norddeutsche Landesbank cut shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $209.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.08.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

