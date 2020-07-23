Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 1,074 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,021,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.81. 13,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,508. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84.

