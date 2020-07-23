Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 3,433 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 306.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $223,480,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 101.9% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $27,604,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $57,035,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.81. The company had a trading volume of 35,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,857. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.66. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.08.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.