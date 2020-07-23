Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock Holdings Cut by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,045 shares during the period. Eagle Materials comprises about 2.4% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Eagle Materials worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,145,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,731,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,673,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,752,000 after acquiring an additional 89,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,127,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,872,000 after acquiring an additional 79,621 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,055,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,683,000 after purchasing an additional 123,077 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 833,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,530,000 after purchasing an additional 201,653 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXP stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.17. 6,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,840. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $315.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Cfra decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.91.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

