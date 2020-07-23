eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 29.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914,125 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up about 0.8% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $437,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of eBay by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,031,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,819,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,484,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,261 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,667 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $55.78. 240,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,648,113. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on eBay from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.