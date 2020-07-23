Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $514.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.76 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Echo Global Logistics updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.07 million, a P/E ratio of 84.52, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.39. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $24.64.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

ECHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.