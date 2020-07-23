Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $94,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,579,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,160,000 after buying an additional 607,932 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,376,000 after buying an additional 35,150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 86,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.19. The company had a trading volume of 43,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,886. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,919.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 797,899 shares of company stock valued at $130,292,658 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

