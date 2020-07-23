Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Shares Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,089 shares during the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions comprises about 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of EBS traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,993. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $107.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.06.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $1,484,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,249,523 shares in the company, valued at $92,764,587.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Richard sold 6,572 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $575,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,780 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,192. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

