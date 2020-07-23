Emgold Mining (CVE:EMR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.14

Shares of Emgold Mining Co. (CVE:EMR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 1484631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Emgold Mining Company Profile (CVE:EMR)

Emgold Mining Corporation, a gold exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the western United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, tungsten, lead, copper, zinc, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Buckskin Rawhide East property comprising 52 unpatented mineral lode claims covering approximately 835 acres; Buckskin Rawhide West property that includes 21 unpatented mineral lode claims covering approximately 420 acres; and Koegel Rawhide gold and silver properties comprising 36 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 720 acres in Nevada.

