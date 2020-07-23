Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s current price.

EMP.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of EMP.A stock traded up C$0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$33.53. 495,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,151. Empire has a twelve month low of C$23.88 and a twelve month high of C$37.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 15.60.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

