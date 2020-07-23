Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at Scotiabank

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Empire from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Get Empire alerts:

TSE EMP.A traded up C$0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.53. 495,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,151. Empire has a 52 week low of C$23.88 and a 52 week high of C$37.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.89. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.