EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 639,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,539 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of EnLink Midstream worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $27,000. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 23,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.55. 43,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,483. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.75%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 271.43%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

