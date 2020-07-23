Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) & Spark Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ONCE) Financial Analysis

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) and Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Spark Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzon Pharmaceuticals -326.92% -11.28% -9.14% Spark Therapeutics -358.41% -59.10% -33.13%

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark Therapeutics has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Spark Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Spark Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00

Spark Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $114.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.82%. Given Spark Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spark Therapeutics is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Spark Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Spark Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Spark Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzon Pharmaceuticals $210,000.00 N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A Spark Therapeutics $64.72 million 67.59 -$78.82 million ($2.11) -53.82

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spark Therapeutics.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron for use in the treatment of chronic hepatitis C; and Sylatron for use in the treatment of melanoma disease. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells. The company's gene therapy product candidates comprise SPK-8011 and SPK-8016 for hemophilia; SPK-7001 for choroideremia; and SPK-9001 for hemophilia B. It is also developing other liver-directed gene therapies, including SPK-3006 for Pompe disease; and neurodegenerative disease product candidates to address Huntington's disease and others, as well as TPP1 deficiency, which is a form of Batten disease. The company's preclinical programs targets inherited retinal diseases, including Stargardt's disease. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. It also has licensing and commercialization agreement with Novartis to develop and commercialize voretigene neparvovec outside the United States. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

