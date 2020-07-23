Epstein & White Financial LLC Buys 282 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.4% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,873,720. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $269.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.06 and a 200 day moving average of $222.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

