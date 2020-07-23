Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Gap Up to $6.30

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.59, but opened at $6.30. Everi shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 142,906 shares traded.

EVRI has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.12 million, a PE ratio of -293.00 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $113.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,451,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after acquiring an additional 213,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after acquiring an additional 458,108 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Everi by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,240,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,260 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Everi by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,175,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,045 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Everi by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,657,000 after acquiring an additional 400,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

