Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$600.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$580.00 to C$600.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$600.00 to C$450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of FFH traded up C$7.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$430.16. 21,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,487. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$420.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$472.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion and a PE ratio of -165.51. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 52 week low of C$319.37 and a 52 week high of C$637.11.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($63.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($68.38) by C$4.78. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.62 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares will post 44.88 EPS for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

