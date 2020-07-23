FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,035 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,915 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in FedEx by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 216,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.72. The company had a trading volume of 43,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,611. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.08.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,550 shares of company stock worth $24,818,258 in the last 90 days. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

