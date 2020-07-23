Financial Consulate Inc. Acquires 339 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,454,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,948,000 after purchasing an additional 394,168 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.43.

Shares of MA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $313.98. 103,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.15 and a 200-day moving average of $291.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 939,055 shares of company stock worth $283,418,693 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.