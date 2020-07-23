Financial Consulate Inc. Acquires 58 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $43.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,525.35. 748,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,375. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,459.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1,371.13. The firm has a market cap of $1,041.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,594.57.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

