Financial Consulate Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,458,000 after acquiring an additional 580,606 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,300,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,640,000 after acquiring an additional 416,919 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,422,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,349 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.47. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

In other Fastenal news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,588,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,043.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $358,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,070 shares of company stock worth $4,419,075 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

