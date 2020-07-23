Financial Consulate Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,223 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned 0.95% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,602. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $26.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.