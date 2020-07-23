Financial Consulate Inc. Buys 2,896 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $87,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,517. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.