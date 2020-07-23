Financial Consulate Inc. Buys 322 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,466 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,601. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

