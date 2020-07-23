Financial Consulate Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Consulate Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 14,786 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 114,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,432,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.37. The company had a trading volume of 76,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,638. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.