Financial Consulate Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.5% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,875,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.61. The stock had a trading volume of 31,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,508. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average is $71.47. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

