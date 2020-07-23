Financial Consulate Inc. Has $1.43 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Consulate Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.7% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $391.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,122. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.35. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.28.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

