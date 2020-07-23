Financial Consulate Inc. Has $13.67 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Financial Consulate Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,320 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $13,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.33. The stock had a trading volume of 60,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,029. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.