Financial Consulate Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Consulate Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.01. 78,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,218. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.