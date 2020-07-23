Financial Consulate Inc. Has $514,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Financial Consulate Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.49. The stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,780. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $115.36 and a 1 year high of $200.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.96.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.