Financial Consulate Inc. Invests $208,000 in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,240,000 after buying an additional 953,901 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,701,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,894,860,000 after acquiring an additional 139,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,474,000 after acquiring an additional 200,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,205,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,351,322,000 after acquiring an additional 312,957 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442,934 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.33.

Shares of AMT traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $256.98. 28,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $269.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.00 and a 200-day moving average of $242.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

