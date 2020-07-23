Financial Consulate Inc. Invests $210,000 in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.42.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.01. The company had a trading volume of 278,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,709. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.37. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

