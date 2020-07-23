Financial Consulate Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

BATS IGV traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $291.62. The company had a trading volume of 566,142 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.41 and its 200 day moving average is $248.83.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

