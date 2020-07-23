Financial Consulate Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 176,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,258,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 4.2% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTL stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,144. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.05. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $37.57 and a 12-month high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.